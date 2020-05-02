Anupam Kher shares inspirational poetry amid COVID-19 lockdown

Motivating people to sail through the hard times of coronavirus pandemic, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday shared inspirational poetry to keep up the 'eternal hope.' The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video reciting the inspirational poetry. He started, " Friends, in these difficult times, this is for you guys, "Zameer Zinda Rakh, Kabeer Zinda Rakh, Sultan bhi ban jaye toh dil me faker zinda rakh, Hosalo ke tarkash mein, Koshisho ke wo teer zinda rakh, Haar ja chahe zindagi mein tu sab kuch, magar fir se jeene ki wo ummeed zinda rakh. #EternalHope #DontGiveUp."

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 19k views within an hour. Meanwhile, Kher is practising social-distancing amid nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)