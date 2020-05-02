Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wish you come back to life like you reincarnated in 'Karz': Mangeshkar remembers Rishi Kapoor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:07 IST
Wish you come back to life like you reincarnated in 'Karz': Mangeshkar remembers Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wishes that the story of Subhash Ghai's 1980 blockbuster "Karz" turns out to be true in real-life as she wants veteran actor Rishi Kapoor to come back. A veteran of Bollywood with over 150 films to his credit during his five-decade-long career, Rishi died on Thursday at HN Reliance hospital here after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. In an innocent and heartfelt tweet, Mangeshkar said Rishi's character was reincarnated after his death in the film and she wants the same to happen in reality as well.

"Rishi ji we are missing you so much and we will always remember you. It will be foolish of me to think this but I wish you come back to life like how you did in your film 'Karz'. It will be so nice to see you back," the 90-year-old singer said. Mangeshkar also posted a video of the film's song "Om Shanti Om" along with her post.

"Karz" is about a man (Rishi), who is murdered by his wife, only to be reborn as a new person and takes his revenge from her. On Thursday, Mangeshkar had shared a black-and-white photo of Rishi as a toddler to mourn his death. "A few days back Rishi had sent me this picture of us. I am remembering all those days and the conversations we had. I am short of words. "What should I say? I can't express the pain through words. I am in immense sorrow due to the demise of Rishi Kapoor. The film industry has suffered a huge loss due to his departure. It is very difficult for me to go through this pain. May God grant peace to his soul," she had said.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Conservative groups advising White House push fast reopening, not testing

Conservative groups advising the White House have issued an array of coronavirus economic reopening plans with a common theme - Americans should go back to work immediately to halt the economic and societal damage from prolonged lockdowns. ...

6.0 earthquake shakes Mediterranean Sea south of Crete

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck on the Mediterranean Sea south of the Greek island of Crete. No damage or injuries have been reported. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake occurred Saturday at 351 PM local time and was cente...

Delhi Police receives over 700 calls since Friday for help during lockdown

The Delhi Police has received over 700 calls, including 373 related to movement passes, since Friday afternoon on its 24x7 helpline number, an official said on Saturday. So far, police have received 35,074 calls on helpline number 011-23469...

MP lockdown pass used for marriages, ferrying COVID-19 woman

Two people have been booked in Morena in Madhya Pradesh for obtaining a medical emergency pass during the coronavirus-induced lockdown by posing as patient and driver and then traveling in a private vehicle to Agra in Uttar Pradesh to get m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020