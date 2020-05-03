Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

We all know Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are no longer living together as their relationship ended in divorce. It has been almost a year since they separated and earlier fans expressed their aggression against Song Joong-Ki for suddenly filing for divorce when the 38-year-old beautiful star was out of South Korea for one of her projects.

Many fans of Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo earlier wondered how their divorce case ended so fast. Since they did not have any child, there was no question of battling for child custody. Secondly, the former South Korean celebrity-couple agreed to 'no alimony' and 'division of assets'. Thus, the judge at the Seoul Court did not find the requirement to elongate the divorce case further.

Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong-Ki has always been known as a 'flower boy' in South Korea. This is the name locals call those chaps who look really handsome. Fans are wondering how many girlfriends the 34-year-old actor he had before marrying Song Hye-Kyo in 2017.

According to EconoTimes, before marrying Song Hye-Kyo, Song Joong-Ki was rumoured to have fallen in love with Park Min-young while filming Sungkyunkwan Scandal in 2010. The outlet also claimed that he secretly enjoyed dating with Moon Chae-won earlier.

On the other hand, some media speculated that there could be a real reason behind Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki's divorce apart from 'personality development', the reason that was stated earlier. According to a Taiwanese media outlet, Apple Daily, Song Joong-Ki was having an extra-marital affair with Song Hye-Kyo's make-up artist. The media outlet claimed that he was involved in adulterous relationship with her for six months before his wife found out.

The Taiwanese website even reported that Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's make-up artist had a plan to have their own 'love nest' where they can get together when they want to but their plan didn't get success when his wife found out.

Even it was claimed in another report that Song Hye-Kyo was having an affair with her co-star and leading young actor Park Bo-gum. However, both the parties have declined such rumours. The 26-year-old Park Bo-gum's agency warned people that it would take strict legal action for those who are spreading false news and allegations. As for the make-up artist rumoured with Song Joong-Ki, she took a selfie photo with Song Hye-Kyo to debunk the affair rumours, EconoTimes noted.

However, we don't believe in such rumours based on some news only. We continue to believe that Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki separated for finding difference in personalities between the two.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean celebrities.

Also Read: Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020