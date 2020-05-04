Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aamir Khan refutes 'fake' claims of being the 'Robin Hood' putting money in ration packets for needy

Days after claims circulated on social media that Aamir Khan had put cash inside ration packets as donations to help needy during the coronavirus lockdown, the megastar took to Twitter to refute all such "fake" claims.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 16:19 IST
Aamir Khan refutes 'fake' claims of being the 'Robin Hood' putting money in ration packets for needy
Actor Aamir Khan (file). Image Credit: ANI

Days after claims circulated on social media that Aamir Khan had put cash inside ration packets as donations to help needy during the coronavirus lockdown, the megastar took to Twitter to refute all such "fake" claims. In his tweet on Monday, Aamir stated that the reports could be "fake" and also clarified that if the news were true, he was not the "Robin Hood".

"Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. It's either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe. Love. A," Khan tweeted. For the past few weeks reports have been circulating on the Internet suggesting that a well-wisher of the needy donated wheat flour packets in Delhi and the packets had cash hidden inside them.

Twitterati later started claiming that Aamir Khan was behind it and he was the one who had sent the packets of wheat with cash hidden in them to help those affected by the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus outbreak. [{3a103158-ed7d-4f32-9a27-0c900c815ce9:intradmin/WhatsApp_Image_2020-05-04_at_2.23.15_PM_1.jpeg}]

Khan had earlier contributed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES Fund to help the government combat COVID-19.(ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-How Turkey’s courts turned on Erdogan's foes

It took 16 judges to convict Kurdish politicians Gultan Kisanak and Sebahat Tuncel of belonging to a terrorist organization last year.Their trial in Diyarbakir, the biggest city in Turkeys largely Kurdish southeast, was concluded in just a ...

More people come out on streets as offices, shops resume functioning in Delhi

Authorities eased curbs in the national capital on Monday after 40 days of strict lockdown, allowing government and private offices to function with limited number of staff, and permitting shops dealing in electronics and automobile parts t...

Reliance Industries shares fall over 2 pc on Q4 earnings

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd RIL on Monday fell over 2 per cent after the company posted its biggest drop in its quarterly net profit. The scrip of the countrys most-valued firm closed 2.16 per cent lower at Rs 1,435.40 after declining...

UPDATE 1-Saudi dollar bonds post losses as investors brace for pain to come

Saudi government dollar bonds posted losses in early trade on Monday as investors absorbed the finance ministers comments that the country would take strict and painful measures to deal with the economic impact of the pandemic. By 0736 GMT,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020