Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai artist pays tribute to Irrfan Khan by making his huge mural in Bandra

As the country mourned the loss of one of the finest actors of the Indian cinema industry, Mumbai-based artist Ranjit Dahiya has paid his tribute to Irrfan Khan by making a huge mural of the phenomenal actor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:54 IST
Mumbai artist pays tribute to Irrfan Khan by making his huge mural in Bandra
Mumbai-based artist Ranjit Dahiya paid his tribute to Irrfan Khan by making a huge mural of the phenomenal actor. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the country mourned the loss of one of the finest actors of the Indian cinema industry, Mumbai-based artist Ranjit Dahiya has paid his tribute to Irrfan Khan by making a huge mural of the phenomenal actor. The actor's wall mural was painted by the artist in the bylanes of Waroda Road, Bandra, as a tribute to his "favourite actor."

Speaking to ANI, the artist mentioned that the news of the seasoned actor's demise initiated him to do the wall painting. "When I came to know the sad demise of my favourite actor Irrfan khan, I wanted to give tribute to him," said Dahiya.

The wall painting, mixed in black, yellow, and white colour, sees a close-up shot of the late 'Lunchbox' actor, where Dahiya said he focused more on his "eyes which were loved by his fans." "It took me three days to complete this wall painting. I am still working on it. It's a small tribute to my favourite actor Irrfan Khan," added Dhaiya.

The internationally renowned actor passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on April 29 while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium.' He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

With critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, only some oppn-ruled states made migrants pay: BJP

Rebutting the Congress criticism, the BJP said on Monday that some opposition-ruled states had made migrants pay their train fare to travel to their native places even though the railways had subsidised 85 per cent of the ticket cost, leavi...

Hyundai to begin preparations to re-start production on May 6

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it will begin preparations to resume operations at its Chennai plant later this weekThe company plans to re-start its preparatory operations in the Irungattukkottai-based factory on May 6 while adhering to...

38 cases registered, 312 arrested for violating lockdown in Uttarakhand

A total of 38 cases were registered in the state on Monday for violating the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown, in which 312 accused have been arrested.So far, a total of 2,541 cases have been registered in the state and 13,108 accuse...

Rajasthan govt starts free medical tele-consultation service

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday launched a web portal for health tele-consultancy services to help people get advice during the COVID-19-induced lockdown He said though medical facilities are being provided in all health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020