The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

As we are coming close to the release of The 100 Season 7, fans are getting more excited about it. They are losing their patience to know what they can see in the upcoming episodes. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Many fans are disheartened as The 100 Season 7 will mark end to the American post-apocalyptic science fiction drama television series. That's why they are expecting to see something big in the final season. The series creators are giving their endeavours in making the final season a memorable one.

The plot for The 100 Season 7 is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. However, it is clear that the final season will clear plenty of cliffhangers that left us with question marks. Fans have seen till now how Hope gets back into a fully-fledged woman that shocks everyone. The upcoming season will show more abnormality in society due to nuclear apocalypse.

"I'm fairly certain we were her first professional job. She's just out of drama school, so she's really new, and I'm excited to see what she can do. That scene was just the tip of the iceberg. She's going to be a big part of the story moving forward. I have a good feeling about her as an actress and a person. We've got her in serious fight training right now," the series developer, Jason Rothenberg said.

"That reveal is obviously mind-blowing. The fact that Hope is in her early twenties when three days ago she was a fetus does begin to imply some things about the Anomaly and about where we are going," Rothenberg added.

Fans will be happy to know that JR Bourne will be back in The 100 Season 7 as a severe villain named Russell Lightbourne. He will be recurring his role from Season 6. The upcoming season will commence where Season 6 ended. It will focus on the anomaly that was briefly explored in the previous season. As Hope is adult and Octavia is no more, it is certain that there will be lots of changes throughout the planet. Fans are happy to know that Eliza Taylor will return as Clarke Griffin.

Unfortunately, Henry Ian and Paige Turco will not be returning this season. New additions this season are Alaina Huffman and Chad Rook. "It'll be our version of a happy ending. We can safely say that we're trying to say something more with season seven. The ending of a story always is the point of the story, the moral of the story. We have yet to reveal the moral of the story. And it won't be, 'People are horrible, we all suck, we're willing to kill everyone and everything and do anything to survive. There's a higher purpose," the makers said.

The 100 Season 7 is likely to have 16 episodes. The 100 Season 1, 4, 5 and 6 consisted of 13 episodes and Season 2 and 3 consisted of 16 episodes. The upcoming season is highly expected to air 16 episodes for marking the 100 episodes milestone.

The 100 Season 7 will premiere on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 8pm ET on The CW. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

