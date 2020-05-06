Sylvester Stallone working on 'Demolition Man 2'

Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone has revealed that a sequel to his 1993 "Demolition Man" is on the way. The 73-year-old actor-filmmaker said that he is in talks with Warner Bros Studio for a follow-up to the sci-fi action film.

Asked if there would be another "Demo Man", Stallone said, "I think it is coming." In an Instagram Q&A, the actor said, "We're working on it right now with Warner Bros and it's looking fantastic, so that should come out. That's going to happen." The original also starred Sandra Bullock, but there's no word on whether she will return. "Demolition Man" follows two men: an evil crime lord (Wesley Snipes) and a risk-taking police officer (Stallone). Cryogenically frozen in 1996, they are reanimated in 2032 to find mainstream society changed and all crime seemingly eliminated.