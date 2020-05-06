Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raya and the Last Dragon’s release date push back, get other latest updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:47 IST
Raya and the Last Dragon’s release date push back, get other latest updates
Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins, co-directed by John Ripa, from a screenplay written by Adele Lim and stars the voices of Cassie Steele and Awkwafina. Image Credit: Facebook / Raya and the Last Dragon

Walt Disney's effort on bringing animated fantasy movies have always been lauded for decades. Now the production company is struggling for fans on a movie titled Raya and the Last Dragon.

Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins, co-directed by John Ripa, from a screenplay written by Adele Lim and stars the voices of Cassie Steele and Awkwafina.

The cast for Raya and the Last Dragon is yet to be announced. We only know the Canadian actress Cassie Steele and Nora Lum (popularly known as Awkwafina) will be seen in the movie.

In the imminent movie, Raya and the Last Dragon, Cassie Steele will play the role of Raya, a fearless and passionate warrior with a winning charm who is searching for the last dragon. Awkwafina will be seen as Sisu, a water dragon who is the last of her kind and can transform into a human.

The plot for Raya and the Last Dragon is kept under wraps. What we know, in a mysterious realm called Kumandra, a warrior named Raya searches for the last dragon in the world. The production for the movie has stopped like other movie and television projects due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Raya and the Last Dragon will focus on the two characters-Raya, who is a daring warrior looking for the last dragon, and Sisu, who is a water monster can change into a human. The story will be amazing, and animation enthusiasts will love watching it. The imminent movie will be Disney's original animated film after 2016's Moana.

Raya and the Last Dragon was scheduled to hit the big screens on November 25, 2020. But the release date was delayed to March 12, 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Toy Story 5: Jim Morris on its making, did Toy Story 4 end franchise?

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Doping-Russia to resume testing despite coronavirus outbreak

Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Wednesday it would progressively resume testing later this month hiatus after having imposed a hiatus in response to government measures aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus. Speaking ...

Putin's rating dips to low, but poll shows rising support for extending rule

Russian President Vladimir Putins approval rating has slipped to its lowest level in more than two decades amid the coronavirus crisis, even as support for his plan to extend his rule for years ahead has risen, a poll showed on Wednesday.Th...

Killing of Naikoo clear signal that those who stand by gun are consumed by it: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that elimination of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was a signal loud and clear that those who stand by gun, are consumed by it. India stands by its Army The killing of RiyazNaiko...

India has learnt to accept female athletes but still a long way to go: Sania

Path-breaking tennis ace Sania Mirza takes pride in the fact that many of Indias sporting stars, outside cricket, are women even though she believes that it will take a few more generations before being a sportswoman is seen as a natural ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020