Raya and the Last Dragon’s release date push back, get other latest updates

Walt Disney's effort on bringing animated fantasy movies have always been lauded for decades. Now the production company is struggling for fans on a movie titled Raya and the Last Dragon.

Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins, co-directed by John Ripa, from a screenplay written by Adele Lim and stars the voices of Cassie Steele and Awkwafina.

The cast for Raya and the Last Dragon is yet to be announced.

In the imminent movie, Raya and the Last Dragon, Cassie Steele will play the role of Raya, a fearless and passionate warrior with a winning charm who is searching for the last dragon. Awkwafina will be seen as Sisu, a water dragon who is the last of her kind and can transform into a human.

The plot for Raya and the Last Dragon is kept under wraps. What we know, in a mysterious realm called Kumandra, a warrior named Raya searches for the last dragon in the world. The production for the movie has stopped like other movie and television projects due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The imminent movie will be Disney's original animated film after 2016's Moana.

Raya and the Last Dragon was scheduled to hit the big screens on November 25, 2020. But the release date was delayed to March 12, 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic.

