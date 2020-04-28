Toy Story 5: Jim Morris on its making, did Toy Story 4 end franchise?

Toy Story 4 grossed USD 434 million in the US and Canada, and USD 639.4 million in other territories. The fourth movie further grossed for a worldwide total of USD 1.073 billion. The overall huge success can bring light to the making of Toy Story 5. Read further to get more updates.

Toy Story 5 may not have an official confirmation but fans should not give up hope of getting it. The time gap between Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 was nine years. There was even a gap of 11 years between Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3. Even one year has not passed since the fourth movie premiered. Thus, fans should not hastily expect confirmation on the fifth movie in this year.

As the world is severely combating against Covid-19 pandemic, all the movie and television projects have either been halted or postponed. The outbreak of coronavirus worldwide has badly effected the entertainment industry with huge billions of dollars financial losses. This is another big reason why Toy Story 5 can't be expected now.

If Toy Story 5 happens in future, the actors who are supposed to lend their voice like Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom, Jordan Peele as Bunny, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples, Tony Hale as Forky to name a few.

One good news related to Toy Story 5 is a hint provided by Tim Allen. "Once you've gotten to four, you're given that trilogy [point], so I don't see any purpose why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you question me, I'd say do five," Tim Allen told long time back. It seems they have been keeping the plan of making fifth movie for a long time.

But the mid of 2019 witnessed different tones of Toy Story makers. Pixar's President Jim Morris declared in 2016 that the fourth movie was the last planned feature sequel on the Pixar slate. He declared the studio only had original features in the works beyond Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4.

"Most studios jump on doing a sequel as soon as they have a successful film, but our business model is a filmmaker model, and we don't make a sequel unless the director of the original film has an idea that they like and are willing to go forward on," Morris told EW last year.

Toy Story 5 does not have an official release date and confirmation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

