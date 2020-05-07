Talks are on for 'Scream 5', says Neve Campbell

Actor Neve Campbell says she is constantly in discussions with the makers of her "Scream" franchise for a fifth film in the slasher series. Filmmaker Wes Craven started the franchise with 1996's "Scream" , which also featured David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore.

Campbell, who played the lead role of Sidney Prescott in the movies, told Entertainment Tonight that she recently had "conversations" about the fifth part. "The conversations are being had, that's for sure. There was a lot of talk about it. I wasn't sure it was going to happen and I was approached six weeks ago, but the timing's not great right now, obviously," the 46-year-old actor said.

"We're starting conversations, we're starting negotiations, but who knows how and when studios are going to open again," she added. Campbell revealed that she has been approached by two filmmakers for the fifth part as they both were a big fan of Craven's work.

"They really want to honour his work. So that's really lovely," she added. Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Arquette, who portrayed Dewey Riley in the series, said he is ready to star in another movie.

"I don't know. Who knows, what are they gonna do? Is it a whole new franchise? Are they going to bring back some (characters)," he said. "Oh it would be exciting! I love playing Dewey so I would always love to be a part of it," he added.

"Scream" was followed by three sequels -- "Scream 2" (1997), "Scream 3" (2000) and "Scream 4" (2011)..