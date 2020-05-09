Left Menu
Development News Edition

Temuera Morrison to play Boba Fett in 'The Mandalorian' S2

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-05-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 11:52 IST
Temuera Morrison to play Boba Fett in 'The Mandalorian' S2
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Temuera Morrison will be making a return to the "Star Wars" universe as the actor is set to play Boba Fett in the second season of Disney Plus series "The Mandalorian" . Morrison, 59, had earlier played the role of Jango Fett, the father of Boba Fett, in George Lucas' 2002 movie "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" .

Boba Fett is a famed bounty hunter who first appeared on the big screen in the 1980's "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" and later in "Return of the Jedi" . Jeremy Bulloch had essayed the role in the original films.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morrison will have a small role as Boba Fett. The character also had a cameo appearance in the first season of "The Mandalorian" . The show takes place after the events of "Return of the Jedi" , in which fans saw Boba Fett die in Sarlacc pit.

"The Mandalorian" is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. "Narcos" star Pedro Pascal plays the titular character, which also features Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Nick Nolte.

The show's second season will premiere in October this year on Disney Plus.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Prove allegations or apologise: TMC on Amit Shah's letter to Mamata over migrants' trains

Stating that Amit Shah should apologise or prove his allegations that the West Bengal government was not allowing trains with migrant workers, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Saturday the home minister was spreading a bundle ...

Prove allegations or apologise: TMC on Amit Shah's letter to Mamata over migrants' trains

Kolkata, May 9 PTI Stating that Amit Shah should apologise or prove his allegations that the West Bengal government was not allowing trains with migrant workers, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Saturday the home minister wa...

Singapore reports 753 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 22,460

Singapore registered 753 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Saturday, taking the city-states total to 22,460 cases.The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health min...

Being ostracized: Virus leaves its mark for UK's elderly

From resounding applause to ostracization and isolation. Thats essentially the journey Lt. Cmdr. Robert Embleton, who served 34 years in Britains Royal Navy, took by ambulance when discharged from Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, southwester...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020