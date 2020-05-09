Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bob Dylan announces first album of original songs in 8 years

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-05-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 13:42 IST
Bob Dylan announces first album of original songs in 8 years
Bob Dylan (file photo) Image Credit: Facebook (@BobDylan)

Music icon Bob Dylan is set to release his first album of original songs in eight years, "Rough and Rowdy Ways", on June 19. The album is a follow up of 2012's "Tempest". The Nobel Prize-winning singer shared the release date of his new studio effort on Instagram and also released the third song from the album, the guitar-heavy "False Prophet".

The song follows "Murder Most Foul" and "I Contain Multitudes." The album, his 39th collection of original songs, is said to be named after the 1929 Jimmie Rodgers classic "My Rough and Rowdy Ways". It has ten tracks; on the CD version, while the 17-minute-long "Murder Most Foul" will get its own disc.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Loss of pleasure' in teen sleep may affect mental health: Study

A global study conducted on more than 350,000 teens shows that the lack of sleep can affect mental health, causing anhedonia or loss of pleasure, anxiety, anger and significantly increasing the risk of depression. The results just published...

Razorpay continues to hire, aims to build fintech solutions to counter this global crisis

Bengaluru Karnataka India May 9 ANINewsVoir Razorpay, the leading full stack financial solutions company, today announced that they will continue to hire for critical roles across product and engineering teams. In the wake of restrictions i...

Putin presides over slimmed down Victory Day as coronavirus cases rise

Russia marked 75 years since the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on Saturday, but the coronavirus outbreak forced it to scale back celebrations seen as boosting support for President Vladimir Putin.With coronavirus infecti...

Philippines' coronavirus deaths breach 700

The Philippines health ministry reported on Saturday that coronavirus deaths have reached more than 700.The country recorded eight new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 704, the health ministry said in a bulletin. Infections increas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020