San Diego Comic-Con goes online

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-05-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 19:40 IST
San Diego Comic-Con goes online
San Diego Comic-Con has announced that it will be presenting an at-home version of its annual event this year. The convention's official Twitter handle shared the news.

"Coming soon… Free parking, comfy chairs, personalised snacks, no lines, pets welcome, badges for all, and a front-row seat to… Comic-Con at Home," the tweet read. Then news comes less than a month after it was revealed that, for the first time in the event's history, Comic-Con would be cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was scheduled to happen from July 23 to 26. No dates for the online at-home event have been announced yet.

