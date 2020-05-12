Pierson Fode added to 'Man From Toronto' cast

Actor Pierson Fode, best known for romantic comedy "Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List", has landed a role in the upcoming movie "Man From Toronto" . According to Deadline, he joins the action-comedy, which already has Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, and Kaley Cuoco on board. Patrick Hughes, best known for "The Expendables 3" and "The Hitman's Bodyguard" , will direct the movie from a script by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner.

Fox developed the idea in collaboration with filmmaker Jason Blumenthal. The story follows a case of a mistaken identity as one of the world's deadliest assassin, known as the 'Man from Toronto', and a New York City screw-up named Teddy run into each other at an Airbnb. A clash of personalities, and a clash with deadly killers, ensues.

Blumenthal will also produce the movie alongside Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Bill Bannerman will serve as executive producer..