Salman launches second song in lockdown with Jacqueline

Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday released his latest romantic single "Tere Bina" featuring Jacqueline Fernandez while in quarantine at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor, along with close family and friends from the industry, including Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa, is living in the farmhouse. This is the second song Salman has released amid the coronavirus pandemic, after "Pyaar Karona." "About seven weeks ago, when we came to the farm, we didn't know we will be here under a lockdown. So we wanted to do things to keep ourselves busy. That's when we decided to do these songs. We launched 'Pyaar Karona' and now, we are launching 'Tere Bina'," Salman said in a statement. The song, sung and directed by Salman, is composed by his friend Ajay Bhatia and written by Shab bir Ahmed. The actor said he had the song "Tere Bina" with him for quite a while but because it wasn't fitting into any of his films, he decided to release it now.

Jacqueline said she didn't think they would be able to shoot the song, which they finished in four days of evening shoots, with such limitations. "We are used to shooting songs on a large stage with grand production costs. There are costumes, hair, makeup. All of a sudden, we find ourselves with a team of three people. For the first time, I was checking lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience and it taught us how to make the most of what we have," she said. Salman recently sent out food packets and ration from his farmhouse to those affected by the lockdown.