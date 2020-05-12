Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salman launches second song in lockdown with Jacqueline

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:49 IST
Salman launches second song in lockdown with Jacqueline
A still from the official music video of 'Tere Bina' featuring actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez (Image courtesy: YouTube) Image Credit: ANI

Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday released his latest romantic single "Tere Bina" featuring Jacqueline Fernandez while in quarantine at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor, along with close family and friends from the industry, including Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa, is living in the farmhouse. This is the second song Salman has released amid the coronavirus pandemic, after "Pyaar Karona." "About seven weeks ago, when we came to the farm, we didn't know we will be here under a lockdown. So we wanted to do things to keep ourselves busy. That's when we decided to do these songs. We launched 'Pyaar Karona' and now, we are launching 'Tere Bina'," Salman said in a statement. The song, sung and directed by Salman, is composed by his friend Ajay Bhatia and written by Shab bir Ahmed. The actor said he had the song "Tere Bina" with him for quite a while but because it wasn't fitting into any of his films, he decided to release it now.

Jacqueline said she didn't think they would be able to shoot the song, which they finished in four days of evening shoots, with such limitations. "We are used to shooting songs on a large stage with grand production costs. There are costumes, hair, makeup. All of a sudden, we find ourselves with a team of three people. For the first time, I was checking lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience and it taught us how to make the most of what we have," she said. Salman recently sent out food packets and ration from his farmhouse to those affected by the lockdown.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Five surfers drown in rough, foamy seas off Dutch coast

Five surfers have drowned in rough and foamy seas off the Dutch coast near The Hague, emergency services said on Tuesday.The victims were among a group of surfers who set out from Scheveningen beach despite strong winds early on Monday even...

Nepal's coronavirus cases increases to 191; with 57 new cases: Health Ministry

Nepal on Tuesday reported 57 new cases of coronavirus, the highest in a single day, taking the total infections in the country to 191, the health ministry said. Nepal, which has entered the 50th day of its nationwide lockdown to contain the...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Easing risks Eyes wide shutOfficials from the World Health Organization are urging extreme vigilance as countries begin to exit weeks-long lockdowns, warning of the risk of a secon...

Russia to investigate safety of ventilators after hospital fire kills five

Russian authorities said they would look into the safety of artificial lung ventilators being used at two hospitals after a fire broke out in St Petersburg at one of them on Tuesday morning and killed five people.The blaze erupted after a v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020