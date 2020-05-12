Senthil Ramamurthy's daughter mortified with his 'hot dad' tag post 'Never Have I Ever'

Indian American star Senthil Ramamurthy, who plays a charismatic but dead father to the lead in Mindy Kaling's "Never Have I Ever" , says his daughter his mortified by his "hot dad" tag after the series aired. Playing tennis loving Mohan, whose story unfolds through flashbacks and dream sequences, was gratifying for Ramamurthy.

"It’s been overwhelming and totally surprising," Ramamurthy, 45, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. "I don’t think anybody thought that it would have this kind of response... It’s blown me away." The actor said his daughter loves the show but she is euqally mortified by all the reaction on the internet about the Netflix show.

"That is not the reaction that I was really expecting at all. Literally, that is the last thing, not even the last thing that I would’ve thought, you know? This is the first time I’ve played a dad and I thought, 'This’ll be really cool'. "I have a 15-year-old daughter and I was like, this is awesome because I think she’s really going to like this show. She does, she loves it. But now she’s equally mortified, because of all the stuff [on the internet]. I think she’s really grossed out because she’s on social media and she reads it. And I’m like, 'You should probably not do that. I think that’s a bad idea for you.' It totally came out of left field for me. I was not expecting it at all," he said.

The actor, who in the past played creator Mindy Kaling's fiance in one of the episodes of "The Office" , said he would love to return for a second season..