Sherlock Holmes 3 release, trailer update: What latest we know till date

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:59 IST
The plot for Sherlock Holmes 3 is a mystery and kept under total wraps. However, it is likely to take unexpected turns and twists in the movie. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes 3 already has an official release date. Fans are at least excited that they will get the third film in December next year.

Sherlock Holmes 3 already started filming earlier. But as the global situation collapsed due to coronavirus pandemic, the developmental works have been halted. Thus, fans worry about the possibility of the third movie's release on December 22, 2021.

The earlier movie titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows received positive reviews from critics, most of whom praised the plot, the character of Moriarty, action scenes, production values, and the performances of Downey Jr., Law, and Harris. It earned USD 186.8 million in North America as well as USD 357 million in other territories for a worldwide total of USD 543.4 million. Such a massive success paved the way to the making of Sherlock Holmes 3.

However, the outbreak of Covid-19 has badly affected the global entertainment industry. Almost all the movie and television projects have been halted or postponed. Thus, many fans wonder that the release date for Sherlock Holmes 3 is subjected to change. No one can say when the production will get back into action and complete the project as the global situation continues to go beyond control.

Sherlock Holmes 3 will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Both the actors will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively. Their pair in the previous movies accumulated severe positive reviews and a good number of audiences worldwide. The movie is going to be directed by Dexter Fletcher, while the script is written by Chris Brancato.

"We're different filmmakers and I'm not going to ignore what he did so brilliantly before. I mean there will be an element of that, but I will also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. I suppose that's the idea of bringing in someone new. We'll see what happens," Dexter Fletcher told Collider.

The plot for Sherlock Holmes 3 is a mystery and kept under total wraps. However, it is likely to take unexpected turns and twists in the movie. We need to wait for an official trailer for the movie.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is slated to hit the big screens on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

