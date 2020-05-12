Dakota Johnson unveils she's struggled with depression since teenage days

Left Menu
For American actor Dakota Johnson, there's a silver lining to her struggle with depression.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:18 IST
For American actor Dakota Johnson, there's a silver lining to her struggle with depression. According to E!News, the 30-year-old star got personal as she opened up about her years-long experience with depression, in a newly published interview for Marie Claire for the 'Summer 2020' issue that features the 'Fifty Shades' star as the cover girl.

Johnson recalled to the magazine, "I've struggled with depression since I was young--since I was 15 or 14. That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, Oh, this is a thing I can fall into." However, "I've learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don't pour out of me. I don't make it anyone else's problem," she noted.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 'Jump Street' star shared that her brain "moves at a million miles per minute. I have to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions, and I am in a lot of therapy," Johnson said. In a 2015 interview with AnOther Magazine, the actor spoke of dealing with crippling anxiety explaining, "Sometimes I panic to the point where I don't know what I'm thinking or doing. I have a full anxiety attack."

Johnson elaborated, "I have them all the time anyway, but with auditioning it's bad." Nearly five years later, the coronavirus pandemic is keeping her up at night.

"I'm constantly thinking about the state of the world right now," she said in the interview, which took place in February. "It keeps me up at night, all night, every night...My brain goes to crazy dark places with it." (ANI)

