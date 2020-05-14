Left Menu
James McAvoy to lead voice cast of Audible series 'The Sandman'

14-05-2020
Actor James McAvoy will voice the lead role in Audible's upcoming audio-drama series adaptation of author Neil Gaiman's popular novel "The Sandman" . The Amazon-owned company, which produces audio entertainment content, unveiled the star-studded cast of the audio series on Wednesday.

"The Sandman" , which Gaiman created alongside artists Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, was originally published by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint. Besides McAvoy, the audio series will also feature Riz Ahmed, Justin Vivian Bond, Arthur Darvill, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, William Hope, Josie Lawrence, Miriam Margolyes, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, and Michael Sheen.

According to the official plotline, the story begins with an occultist who attempts to capture the physical embodiment of Death (Dennings) in a bargain for eternal life. But he instead mistakenly traps Death's younger brother Dream (McAvoy), another of the seven god-like siblings known as The Endless who oversee aspects of human existence, including Desire (Bond) and Despair (Margolyes), Destiny, Destruction and Delirium. After 70 years of imprisonment Dream finally escapes, embarking on a quest to reclaim his lost objects of power and rebuild his kingdom, the world of sleep and imagination called The Dreaming.

Gaiman will narrate the series, which will be directed by his longtime collaborator Dirk Maggs. The duo will also serve as executive producers. The first installment of the multi-part original audio drama series is set for release on July 15. The show adapts volumes 1-3 of the graphic novel series -- "Preludes & Nocturnes", "The Doll's House" and "Dream Country".

"A truly exceptional cast of artists will be bringing this cultural phenomenon to life. We are honored to be working alongside Neil Gaiman and DC to create a truly immersive adaptation that we know fans and listeners will love," Audible Originals editor-in-chief David Blum said in a statement, posted on the company's website..

