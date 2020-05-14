Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme pens children's book

Left Menu
14-05-2020
Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme Muniz is coming out with a children's picture book about sloths and the power of prayer. According to People magazine, Crown Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Random House Children's Books, announced on Wednesday that it would publish a new picture book written by the 12-year-old.

Titled "Lord Help Me", the book will debut in both English and Spanish on September 29. "In school I learned about sloths and how they're facing extinction, so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers. I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help - two things that bring me a lot of comfort," Emme said in a statement. With the targeted readership between ages 3 and 7, the book explores the "everyday power of mindfulness through prayer". It features illustrations by Brenda Figueroa. "When we met for the first time, I was so inspired by (Emme's) heartfelt desire to share the positivity and sense of calm that daily prayer brought to her life with other children and their families," Emily Easton, vice president and publisher of Crown Books for Young Readers, said.

Lopez, 50, also shared her daughter's new achievement on Instagram. "So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book 'LORD HELP ME!' This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith," the mutihyphenate personality captioned the book cover. Lopez shares Emme along with her twin brother Maximillian with former husband, singer-songwriter Marc Anthony, 51.

