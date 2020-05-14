Left Menu
Shah Rukh urges people to contribute towards PPE and supplies for healthcare workers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:41 IST
Shah Rukh urges people to contribute towards PPE and supplies for healthcare workers

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday asked people to support healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic by contributing towards Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other essentials. Shah Rukh said many people have been asking how can they partner up and take the cause of supporting healthcare workers forward, but usually Meer Foundation, his NGO, doesn't function on donations.

However, "these are dire circumstances that would require all of us to unite and chip in if we can", he added.  In a video released on the official handle of the NGO, Shah Rukh said it is important right now for everyone to support the medical staff who are risking their lives to save people. "We are all facing a crisis against a force we can't see-  the coronavirus. To fight the virus, our country's doctors, scientists, medical professionals and everyone involved in the healthcare sector are like our soldiers...  "The medical personnel require PPE, which include gloves, masks, overalls or any equipment that one may need to protect ones physical self from the virus whole treating the patients," he said.

In a separate tweet, Shah Rukh appealed to the people should to donate to Meer Foundation to help protect "our healthcare soldiers."  "Let’s support the brave health officials and medical teams that are leading the fight against the coronavirus by contributing towards supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A little help can go a long way. @MeerFoundation," he added.   Earlier, the 54-year actor had announced that Meer Foundation will work with the Maharashtra and West Bengal governments for the supply of 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals. Shah Rukh, along with wife Gauri Khan, had also offered their four-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.

