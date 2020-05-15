Left Menu
‘Never Have I Ever’ actor Darren Barnet joins ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ as guest star

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-05-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 11:23 IST
Darren Barnet (file photo) Image Credit: Instagram / DarrenBarnet

"Never Have I Ever" actor Darren Barnet is set to feature in a guest star role on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D". Barnet, who tasted fame courtesy his portrayal of teen heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida on Netflix's comedy by Mindy Kaling, will star in the premiere episode of the seventh and the final season of the ABC superhero series.

According to Variety, the episode titled "The New Deal," will see Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the agents go back in time to 1931 New York City, where they will meet Barnet's character. It is still unclear if Barnet will feature in more than one episode. Patton Oswalt is also returning to the series in an unspecified new role. He has previously played iterations of Koenig siblings, a family with a close connection to S.H.I.E.L.D. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." final season premieres on May 27.

