Gwyneth Paltrow pens down birthday note for daughter Apple

As her daughter, Apple turned 16 today, actor Gwyneth Paltrow penned down a note for her 'darling.' Paltrow took to Instagram to post Apple's pictures and added the note in her caption.

She began the post by expressing her feelings for her daughter and lauding her for her good qualities. "I can't believe I'm actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom," she wrote in the cation.

"I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what's on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades," her caption further added. The 'Iron Man' actor ended the note by expressing that she feels lucky to be her mother.

"I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times," Paltrow wrote in the caption. "I'm sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything," she added. (ANI)