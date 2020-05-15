Prison Break Season 6: Amaury Nolasco knows what’s going on, Dominic Purcell teases

The returning of Prison Break Season 6 is already confirmed and series lovers are passionately looking forward to the latest updates related to it. The making of sixth season was confirmed by Michael Thorn of Fox Entertainment. However, the plot is absolutely kept under wraps to avoid further speculations and rumours.

Dominic Purcell seems to have a big heart than other Prison Break actors for often giving updates on Season 6. During the period of global lockdown, Dominic Purcell usually takes to Instagram for fuelling fans' inspiration to continue their wait for the sixth season. This is really required as the series' lovers tend to lose hope as the production is stopped due to coronavirus pandemic.

Prison Break Season 6 was in the process of making. But the current Covid-19 pandemic has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. Many television and movie projects were halted or postponed while the global entertainment industry continues to incur unfathomable financial loss.

Dominic Purcell's post contains a clip from the series. He wrote on Instagram – "I get smashed with 'when is #prisonbreak 6 happening'. What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made."

The 50-year old actor, Dominic Purcell recently again took to Instagram for giving a hint on the making of Prison Break Season 6. He wrote that Amaury Nolasco is the only one who knows what's going on with the sixth season.

Dominic Purcell also encouraged fans saying 'hit him up'. Here 'him' is directed to Amaury Nolasco, who is famous for his role Fernando Sucre in Prison Break. The 49-year old actor is best known for the role of Fernando Sucre on Prison Break and for his role in Transformers.

On May 3, Sarah Wayne Callies (who played the role of Sara Tancredi in Prison Break) wished her fans 'Happy Sunday' by uploading a beautiful photograph of her character Sara, Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller) and their newborn on Instagram. The snap shows the couple holding their baby.

The series lovers and her fans instantly started inundating her account with comments. Many started wondering if the beautiful 42-year-old actress is having information related to Prison Break Season 6.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

