Dharmendra showcases his love for bamboo amid quarantine

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Saturday shared the video featuring a bamboo plant showcasing his love for nature amid quarantine.

Updated: 16-05-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:46 IST
Dharmendra Deol (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Saturday shared the video featuring a bamboo plant showcasing his love for nature amid quarantine. The 84-year-old star put out a video on Twitter where he is seen talking about bamboo and said that the plant was huge but had fallen down due to the wind.

The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' star showed the bamboo planted in the root of a tree. He also asked his fans if his idea of planting bamboo in the root of a tree looks good to the viewers. Concluding the video, the 'Apne' actor sent his blessings to all. The video is taken in the star's farmhouse. The actor earlier shared in a video that he returned to his farm before the lockdown was announced.

In the caption to the video, Deol admitted that amid quarantine, the 'Sholay' star admitted that he had inculcated the habit of sharing things with his followers on social media amid quarantine. He wrote," Aadat ho chale hain aap meri........ kuch bhi tweet kar deta hoon. Budh bamboo, aandhi main gir gaya tha . Jaise taise isse sambaal liya hai . His blessings . Jeete raho, love you all for your loving response." Lately, Deol Sr has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles.

Earlier, the seasoned star shared an adorable video of a 'mama cow' caressing newborn baby calf in a social media post amid the quarantine. (ANI)

