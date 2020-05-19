BJ Novak to write, executive produce multi-cam comedy for HBO Max

"The Office" alum BJ Novak is set to work on a multi-camera comedy series from HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 40-year-old actor will write and executive produce the series, titled "Young People", which received a multi-script commitment at the streamer. In the half-hour show, six twenty-somethings from very different backgrounds and perspectives find themselves sharing an apartment in Brooklyn. The show will tackle friendship in the age of argument, connection in the age of disconnection, and the joys and anxieties of building a life in a gig-to-gig, date-to-date, month-to-month world where living like "young people" might be a transitional phase of life — or might be permanent, as per the official logline.

Warner Bros. Television will produce the show. The news comes weeks after it was announced that Novak will be developing an untitled anthology drama series at FX.