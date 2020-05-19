Left Menu
'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce found dead at Las Vegas home

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:47 IST
Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, best known for featuring in the first "Twilight" film, was found dead along with his girlfriend at his home in Las Vegas. According to Deadline, the bodies of 30-year-old Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, were found at their house last week. Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield told Las Vegas Review-Journal that the officers responded to a "dead body" call at 2.48 pm last Wednesday.

The cause of their deaths is not yet ascertained. In Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's 2008 blockbuster "Twilight" , Boyce played a high-school student named Tyler Crowley.

His mother, Lisa Wayne, mourned his sudden death in a post on Facebook on Sunday.  "We were supposed to meet on Tuesday with my dad to discuss some plans for our near future to launch us into a great future, but that never happened. Greggy, if I could get my chef on like you, I'd continue this West Wings and set your baby girl up for life. You told me that you didn't want me to work, you wanted to take care of me. Oh man, this is killing me Hunny. "I'm sick without you. I'm torn, I'm lost. I'm in pain. I'd text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you'd tell me, Ma, I got you, we'll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me? (sic)" she had posted. The actor is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Alaya.

