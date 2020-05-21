'The Handmaid's Tale' creator to develop thriller novel for series adaptation

"The Handmaid's Tale" creator Bruce Miller is set to adapt Ivy Pochoda's new thriller novel "These Women" to a series. The Emmy-winning writer will also produce the project as part of White Oak's overall deal with MGM/UA, reported Deadline.

Miller will supervise the project and will bring in a writer to pen the adaptation. Described as a serial killer story, the book, published by HarperCollins, is a literary thriller of female empowerment and social change.

Set in West Adams, a rapidly changing part of south Los Angeles, "These Women" revolves around five very different women whose lives are steeped in danger and anguish. What is common between them is a man and his deadly obsession, something which the women are unaware about.

Priscilla Porianda is attached as executive producer along with Miller. Meanwhile, the shooting on the fourth season of "The Handmaid's Tale" is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.