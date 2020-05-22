Skeet Ulrich left 'Riverdale' because he was 'bored'

Actor Skeet Ulrich says he chose to exit "Riverdale" as he "got bored creatively" while working on the series. Ulrich played the role of FP Jones, the father of Cole Sprouse's Jughead Jones in The CW drama based on the characters of Archie Comics.

In an Instagram Live video, the actor opened up about his exit from the show. "I'm leaving 'Riverdale' because I got bored creatively. How's that? That's the most honest answer," Ulrich said.

Besides Ulrich, his co-star Marisol Nichols, who plays Veronica Lodge's mother Hermione, also announced her departure from "Riverdale" in February. The duo will not appear as series regulars in the fifth season of the hit series.

The network is keeping the premieres of new and returning shows on hold until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, "Riverdale" is eyeing a season five return in January.