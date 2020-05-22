Left Menu
One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

One Piece Chapter 980 spoilers suggest that Apoo launches an attack against Luffy and hurls a sonic wave. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

Some interesting details on One Piece Chapter 980 is now available online and manga lovers are desperate to know what they can see in the imminent chapter. Read further to know more in details.

One Piece Chapter 980 is going to release this week after a week hiatus. Redon on APforums releases spoilers that suggest that Luffy commences rampaging near and Zoro has already reached there. He is giving his effort to calm Luffy. Apoo reports to the Queen after seeing Luffy. The Queen instructs one of the members of Tobiroppo to catch Luffy and Zoro.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 980 will also portray an intense battle of four Supernovas of Worst Generation namely Apoo against Zoro and Luffy, and consequently Kid attacks Apoo. Based on the spoilers released on APforums, One Piece Chapter 980 is titled 'Tatakau Music'.

One Piece Chapter 980 spoilers suggest that Apoo launches an attack against Luffy and hurls a sonic wave. He is also able to cut Zoro and hurls an explosion toward the captain of the Straw Hats. Luffy and Zoro lose their garbs. Killer and Kid initially watch everything as bystanders and suddenly Kid decides to attack Apoo. Killer fails to resist Kid from attacking Apoo.

The manga lovers will be fascinated by seeing Kid launching an attack called Punk Gibson toward Apoo in One Piece Chapter 980. The spoilers reveal that Zoro receives a cut, as he is unable to predict how Apoo makes sudden attacks.

One Piece production and the Japanese manga artist, Eiichiro Oda are taking additional time due to coronavirus pandemic in Japan and other parts of the world. The outbreak of Covid-19 has badly affected the entertainment industry bringing the filming production to a standstill.

One Piece Chapter 980 will be released on Sunday, May 24. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on One Piece.

