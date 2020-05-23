Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranveer wants Indian Sign language to be declared an official language

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 14:19 IST
Ranveer wants Indian Sign language to be declared an official language
Ranveer Singh Image Credit: Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday urged authorities to consider and declare Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the 23rd official language of India

As part of this effort under his music label IncInk, the "Gully Boy" actor has released rapper-poet Spitfire's "Vartalap" - a first sign language video. Ranveer launched his independent music record label in collaboration with filmmaker-musician Navzar Eranee. "We created IncInk as a platform to promote inclusivity through art, hence the name 'IncInk'. Through this endeavor of ours, we're lending support to the cause of making Indian Sign Language the 23rd official language of India. "I will be signing the official petition filed by the National Association of the Deaf (NAD) India with support from the 'Access Mantra Foundation', who are working tirelessly to make this a reality," Ranveer said in a statement. The actor urged the people of the country to join this cause and give it momentum by building awareness about it. "We are also releasing our first sign language video on Spitfire's latest track 'Vartalap' with the hope that the track will trigger more conversations on the issue," he said. On the work front, Ranveer has two films "83" and "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" ready for release. While Kabir Khan directed sports drama "83" has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" is scheduled to be released in October.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Returnees failing to undergo quarantine will be jailed: Manipur CM

Migrants returning to Manipur from various parts of the country and abroad who fail to undergo mandatory quarantine will be arrested and put in jail, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, as the northeastern state logged over two dozen COVID-1...

ID cards of MLAs to act as e-passes for travel in MP: Govt

Identity cards of legislators in Madhya Pradesh will now be recognized as the valid e-pass for traveling amidst the coronavirus lockdown, a state government official said on Saturday. The ID card will also be considered as an e-pass in a re...

Indian envoy Gopal Baglay visits Gangaramaya Temple, St Anthony's Church in Colombo

Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner of India Gopal Baglay visited Gangaramaya Temple and St Anthonys Church in Colombo on Saturday morning to pray to Lord Buddha for the health, peace, and prosperity of the people of Sri Lanka and Indi...

VHP delegation meets Haryana CM over 'anti-Hindu activities in Mewat'

A high-level delegation of Vishva Hindu Parishad VHP along with various social and religious organisations of Haryana, led by VHP central Joint General Secretary, Surendra Jain, met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday in co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020