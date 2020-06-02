Krishnendu Majumdar becomes first person of colour to be appointed BAFTA chair

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:14 IST
Award-winning television producer Krishnendu Majumdar is the first person to be named as the chairperson of BAFTA in its 73 year-long history, the British Academy has announced. Majumdar, who succeeds Pippa Harris to the post, is also the youngest to be appointed as head in last 35 years of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Majumdar has been deputy chair for one year and is due to remain as chair for the next three years, the newly extended term for all future BAFTA chairs. Harris will now continue as deputy chairperson. Majumdar has been closely working with BAFTA for 14 years now and said it is a "tremendous honor" to be elected chair of BAFTA.

"I'm lucky to be following Pippa Harris' outstanding tenure and I want to pay tribute to the resilient and dynamic leadership that Pippa has shown. "This year has been a difficult and turbulent time for many in our industry, working with Pippa, BAFTA's talented and committed staff and membership, I want BAFTA to be at the heart of rebuilding the industry post-COVID," the Emmy-winning and BAFTA-nominated producer-director said.

Acknowledging the import of his appointment, Majumdar said it is vital to ensure that people of all backgrounds, races and genders receive support. "Diversity and inclusion are crucial for the lifeblood of BAFTA, and we will continue to be a leader for real change across our industry," he added. Majumdar previously served as the chair of the Learning and New Talent Committee (2006-2010), the chair of the Television Committee (2015-2019) and a member of the board of trustees for nine years. He has backed BAFTA's year-round programme of learning and new talent initiatives, including BAFTA Breakthrough and BAFTA Elevate. Majumdar is also chairing BAFTA's Awards Review, convened in response to the lack of diversity in this year's Film Awards nominations. The British Academy was heavily criticised for the lack of representation and diversity after the nominations for the 2020 edition were announced.

Majumdar, along with Richard Yee, founded independent banner Me + You Productions in 2012, through which they have produced the critically acclaimed Dominic Savage drama series "I Am" for Channel 4 and the International Emmy-winning comedy "Hoff The Record" . He has executive produced two seasons of the comedy drama "Sick Of It" and documentary series "The Moaning of Life" . Majumdar was also a showrunner on the BAFTA-nominated global hit franchise "An Idiot Abroad" ..

