Your 'Scars' talk about fight, invincible power: Tahira Kashyap pens powerful poem on National Cancer Survivors Day

On 'National Cancer Survivor Day', writer-director and cancer survivor, Tahira Kashyap has penned a powerful poem titled 'Scars' to encourage cancer survivors to proudly show off their scars, which represent 'indomitable spirit that can't be crushed by any fright'.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 17:00 IST
Cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap pens inspiring poem on National Cancer Survivor's Day (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

On 'National Cancer Survivor Day', writer-director and cancer survivor, Tahira Kashyap has penned a powerful poem titled 'Scars' to encourage cancer survivors to proudly show off their scars, which represent 'indomitable spirit that can't be crushed by any fright'. Kashyap has always been vocal about her fight against cancer and has stood as a strong personality inspiring all the brave souls fighting a battle with cancer.

On Sunday, the diva shared her poem on Instagram that sends out the message of never to hide one's scars, for it shows the strength, the fight, the power one hold during the battle. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife shared a video with the backdrop of her one widely lauded picture, flaunting her scars and read out her poem as the voiceover.

"Some scars are deep, some within, some are seen while some are hidden. The thing about scars is, it reminds you of the past, the moments of suffering that you thought would forever last," she read out the poem. She noted that there are more to these scars, for it talks about the "fight, resilience, and your invincible power."

Through her poem, Kashyap, motivated people to show and flaunt their scars, which she dubbed as the "badge of honour...your prize." "So hear me one last time, fall in love with your self, all with dust, scar, and grime. For that's what makes you, You, faulty, imperfect, blemished but all true!" the writer concluded.

Many of her fans and actors including Dia Mirza, Yami Gautam, and others showered love and appreciation for her poetry. Tahira was diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer in September, 2018 and since then has been significantly putting all her efforts to spread awareness and laud those who have been bravely battling the disease. (ANI)

