Terming all news reports claiming Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Thalaivi' to premiere on OTT platforms as "false," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday said that the film will get a theatrical release first.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 13:12 IST
Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' to be released in theaters first
Kangana Ranaut donning late political stalwart J Jayalalithaa for 'Thalaivi' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Terming all news reports claiming Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Thalaivi' to premiere on OTT platforms as "false," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday said that the film will get a theatrical release first. The film critic took to social media to put an end to speculations of the online release of the film which is the biopic of the political stalwart J Jayalalithaa.

"IMPORTANT... News that #Thalaivi - #Jayalalithaa biopic - will premiere on #OTT is FALSE... Will release in theatres first... Digital release to follow *after* theatrical release... #Thalaivi stars #KanganaRanaut," tweeted Adarsh. News articles stating the film being sold to online video streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have been doing rounds for a couple of days.

'Thalaivi' is being helmed by AL Vijay and has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora. The movie was scheduled to hit theatres on June 26, 2020, but would not be able to see the light of the day owing to the shuttering of movie halls due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. (ANI)

