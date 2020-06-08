Actor Murli Sharma's mother passes away

Actor Murli Sharma's mother passes awayPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:10 IST
Actor Murli Sharma's mother, Padma Sharma, has died following cardiac arrest. She was 76. According to family sources, Sharma breathed her last on Sunday at her Mumbai residence. Murli, a well known television and film artiste, has played supporting roles in Bollywood movies such as "Main Hoon Na" , "Dhamaal" , "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na", "Golmaal Returns" , "Badlapur" and most recently "Street Dancer 3D". He is is married to actor Ashwini Kalsekar, known for her roles in "Jodha Akbar" and "Badlapur" .
