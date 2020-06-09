Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fashion industry has huge role to play in eradicating racism: Victoria Beckham

PTI | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 09:51 IST
Fashion industry has huge role to play in eradicating racism: Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Designer Victoria Beckham believes the fashion industry has a big responsibility to promote inclusivity and show the world the way to grow above color, class, and creed. The 46-year-old fashion designer said the protest against systemic racism and police brutality, in the wake of African-American man George Floyd's death in police custody, pushed her to set up an internal working group in her company to discuss the race issues that plague the industry "Watching things unfold and learning more about the Black Lives Matter movement, I've been truly sickened by how deeply ingrained racism is in our society… "The fashion industry has a huge role to play, and for me, it starts with representation, both within my business and who we work with externally. I've always aimed for inclusivity, but we all need to look inwards and be better," Victoria posted on Instagram.

The singer-turned-entrepreneur, who owns luxury fashion label Victoria Beckham, said they have set up an internal working group at the company "as a first step and will provide additional support to ensure that we are listening to each other, discussing the issues, identifying unconscious bias in ourselves and ensuring our short and long-term actions reflect all our learnings". Victoria said while it is impossible to bring an overnight change, she aims at becoming better with each passing day.

"Whilst things won't change or be solved in a day, we clearly can't wait another day to start and I am absolutely committed to being better and doing more, both personally and professionally. #blacklivesmatter," the former Spice Girl wrote.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia says quake hits south of Buru island, no tsunami risk

An earthquake with a 6.0 magnitude struck south of Buru Island in the Moluccas Islands province in eastern Indonesia, the countrys meteorology, climatology, and geophysical agency BMKG said on Tuesday.The quake, which had a depth of 10 km 6...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Not the time to take the foot off the pedalMore than 136,000 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide on Sunday, the most in a single day so far, World Health Organization WHO...

Affle to acquire majority stake in Singapore-based Appnext for USD 17.25 mn

Ad-tech company Affle said it will acquire 66.67 per cent stake in Singapore-based Appnext through one of its subsidiaries for USD 17.25 million over Rs 130 crore. Affle International Pte Ltd Singapore subsidiary of Affle, has entered into ...

Cathay Pacific Announces HK$39 Bln Recapitalisation Proposal

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd ANNOUNCES HK39.0 BILLION RECAPITALISATION PROPOSAL RECAPITALISATION PROPOSAL INVOLVES BRIDGE LOAN TO BE EXTENDED BY AVIATION 2020 TO CO IN AMOUNT OF HK7.8 BILLION WILL CONTINUE TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES TO IMPROV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020