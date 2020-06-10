Left Menu
One Piece Chapter 982: Izo-Kiku reunion, Special relationship between Big Mom, Yamato

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kobe | Updated: 10-06-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 01:08 IST
The story surrounding One Piece chapter 982 will deal with the raid at Onigashima. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

Fans are delighted as they are coming close to the release of One Piece Chapter 982. The manga like its usual way was on a break for a week. Now it's time to see what we can expect in the imminent One Piece Chapter 982 that is slated to be released on this Sunday.

One Piece Chapter 982 will show moments of a potential reunion between Izo and his sister Kiku. His appearance means a long-overdue homecoming and reuniting with his only family member Kiku. One Piece Chapter 981 showed Izo's way back to Wano with Nekomamushi and Marco the Phoenix.

In One Piece Chapter 981, Chopper and Big Mom are reunited. But One Piece Chapter 982 will show Yonko troubling Chopper. Many fans are expecting Big Mom to capture Chopper but that can spoil the alliance.

In one Reddit post, a diehard fan (nasif009) expressed what he feels that Big Mom would want to marry Yamato. His observation appeared following UpsetViking's observation about the alliance between Big Mom and Beast Pirates. There is also a possibility expressed by the Reddit user that Linlin would offer one of her daughters to marry Yamato.

The story surrounding One Piece chapter 982 will deal with the raid at Onigashima. Earlier, Kaido ordered his subordinates to find for his son. But now it seems one of the Flying Six, Black Maria isn't interested in looking for Yamato. It looks like Black Maria prefers to stay close to Kaido. It's also true that Kaido inquired about Big Mom's whereabouts hinting that his announcement has something to do with Big Mom and Yamato.

One Piece Chapter 982 will be released on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

