Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-06-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 02:51 IST
Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here
The plot for Frozen 3 will commence from where Frozen 2 ended showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. Image Credit: Facebook / Frozen

Frozen 3 may not have an official release date, but that can't restrict fans from predicting on it. Frozen 2 was released in November 2019 and its success paved the way to the creation of another movie.

Frozen 3 will be the last movie of the franchise. Disney is highly expected to work on Frozen 3 to complete the Frozen trilogy. But fans need to wait for a long time to allow the movie creators in making the movie unique and memorable.

Frozen 2 ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global office and became the second highest-grossing animated film of all time. With this massive success, the creators are looking forward to making Frozen 3 more business generating and remarkable movie to create history. This will obviously take time as there was a gap of six years between the first and second movie, one main cause of that success.

Jennifer Lee, the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios has ensured that Frozen 3 would have the best storyline and portrayal of characters added with some funny moments. Keeping all these targets, the third movie could be released in November 2023 as the production will take a lot of time to make it highly commendable.

However, currently there is no development as the world is severely combatting against the deadly coronavirus. The pandemic situation has smashed the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. During this period, we can't expect any further development related to Frozen 3.

The plot for Frozen 3 will commence from where Frozen 2 ended showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. It will show a royal marriage and Anna is likely to have a lavish wedding. Kristoff gave efforts to propose to Anna in the previous movie but the duo could not join their hands. Even the movie will gift Elsa a love interest, but the character is yet not revealed. The characters from the previous movies are expected to get back in the third movie.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood computer-animated movies.

Also Read: Shrek 5: Script tasks completed, filming to start this year, other latest updates

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: Over 3.57 lakh families to get free foodgrain for two months

Over 3.57 lakh needy families and destitute people who are not covered under the National Food Security Scheme will be provided free foodgrain for next two months in Rajasthan. The proposal for free distribution of foodgrain was approved by...

Egypt raids activist's family after US suit against former PM -lawyers

Egyptian security forces raided the homes of two uncles of a prominent activist who recently filed a torture lawsuit in the United States against a former prime minister, lawyers representing the activist said. Egypts state press centre, wh...

IMF approves additional $111.06 mln to Rwanda to address COVID-19 pandemic

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it had approved an additional 111.06 million disbursement to Rwanda to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the countrys economy.Rwandas economic outlook has worsened since the app...

North Korea suggests U.N. chief pretending to act like a drunk

North Korea suggested on Thursday that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres might be pretending to act like a drunk as the country slammed comments by his spokesman on Pyongyangs decision to sever hotlines with South Korea.Gute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020