Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 13:50 IST
The official synopsis of Mirzapur Season 2 is yet to be revealed. Image Credit: YouTube / Amazon Prime Video India

Mirzapur Season 2 is undeniably a highly anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series fans have been waiting since November 2018. It has been around 1.5 years since Mirzapur Season 1 was aired. Thus, fans have become desperate to know when it will be released and what they can see next.

The outdoor filming and production for Mirzapur Season 2 already halted due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in India and abroad. The coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the Indian and global entertainment industry by bringing it almost to a standstill. The majority of the entertainment projects had been stopped or postponed for indefinite time.

The official synopsis of Mirzapur Season 2 is yet to be revealed. But the Indian crime thriller web television will see the actors such as Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan to name a few.

The Extraction actor Priyanshu Painyuli has joined the cast of Mirzapur. He will be seen playing a pivotal role in the second season. "Given the interest around Mirzapur, the team keeps a strict diktat of not letting character details out because it's important to the show's narrative. But Priyanshu will be a part of Mirzapur this season. It's an elaborate character that spills over to Season 3 as well," a source revealed, Pinkvilla revealed.

"Priyanshu shot for the show last August in Benaras. It's a cracker of an ensemble cast and the actor can't wait to speak about it once the final announcement on Mirzapur Season 2 comes in from Amazon," the source added.

In the previous season, Bablu and Guddu got involved in the world of crime, drugs and violence after their encounter with Munna Bhaiya. The previous season ended with the death of fans' some favourite characters, like Guddu Bhaiyya's wife and Bablu bhaiyya shot by Munna Bhaiya. Thus, in Mirzapur Season 2, fans will see how Guddu emerges much stronger than before to take avenge of his wife and brother's death.

Mirzapur Season 2 may not have an official release date, but is expected to be premiered in this year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

