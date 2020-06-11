Left Menu
Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2020 02:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 02:51 IST
Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here
The plot for Frozen 3 will commence from where Frozen 2 ended showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. Image Credit: Facebook / Frozen

Frozen 3 may not have an official release date, but that can't restrict fans from predicting on it. Frozen 2 was released in November 2019 and its success paved the way to the creation of another movie.

Frozen 3 will be the last movie of the franchise. Disney is highly expected to work on Frozen 3 to complete the Frozen trilogy. But fans need to wait for a long time to allow the movie creators in making the movie unique and memorable.

Frozen 2 ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global office and became the second highest-grossing animated film of all time. With this massive success, the creators are looking forward to making Frozen 3 more business generating and remarkable movie to create history. This will obviously take time as there was a gap of six years between the first and second movie, one main cause of that success.

Jennifer Lee, the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios has ensured that Frozen 3 would have the best storyline and portrayal of characters added with some funny moments. Keeping all these targets, the third movie could be released in November 2023 as the production will take a lot of time to make it highly commendable.

However, currently there is no development as the world is severely combatting against the deadly coronavirus. The pandemic situation has smashed the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. During this period, we can't expect any further development related to Frozen 3.

The plot for Frozen 3 will commence from where Frozen 2 ended showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. It will show a royal marriage and Anna is likely to have a lavish wedding. Kristoff gave efforts to propose to Anna in the previous movie but the duo could not join their hands. Even the movie will gift Elsa a love interest, but the character is yet not revealed. The characters from the previous movies are expected to get back in the third movie.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood computer-animated movies.

