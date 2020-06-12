Left Menu
Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Updated: 12-06-2020 00:38 IST
Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know
The plot for Animal Kingdom Season 5 is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. Image Credit: Facebook / Animal Kingdom

Since Animal Kingdom Season 5 was renewed in July last, fans are passionately waiting for its release. They are dying to know what new can be seen in the fifth season.

While we all know Animal Kingdom Season 5 will surely be released, many fans are wondering that Season 6 may get a renewal soon considering the future of the show. However, we don't have any official confirmation on the renewal of Animal Kingdom Season 6.

The cast for Animal Kingdom Season 5 is yet to be officially confirmed. But the actors like Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary, Scott Speedman, Finn Cole, Ellen Barkin to name a few will surely return.

Many fans expected Animal Kingdom Season 5's release in May this year due a strong reason. If you look back the premiere dates of all seasons, except Animal Kingdom Season 1, other seasons (2, 3 and 4) were premiered on May 30, 2017; May 29, 2018; and May 28, 2019 respectively. Only Season 1 was premiered on June 14, 2016. But fans need to wait longer than expected.

The plot for Animal Kingdom Season 5 is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. However, it is likely to portray war for power among the gang members. The plot of the series is revolving around the Cody Family who is associated with the underworld activities that become their day to day life with time. The imminent season's episodes are likely to feature Cody's losing their lives in a power struggle and maintaining their supremacy.

The story revolves around a 17 years old teen who loses her mom and shifts with his bizarre relatives, The Codys. However, this is a criminal family clan governed by matriarch Smurf. The series is highly preferred by fans across the world. Season 1 received positive reviews. On review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the season has an approval rating of 76 percent based on 33 reviews.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

