Tragic Collision: Truck Driver Killed in Autorickshaw Crash

A truck driver died and an autorickshaw driver was critically injured after a collision on GT Road. The crash was attributed to overspeeding and poor visibility. Authorities are investigating further, and a case is registered. The autorickshaw driver's statement is awaited as he receives medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 22-12-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 09:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident occurred on GT Road near Chauthmeel, claiming the life of a truck driver after an autorickshaw collided with his stationary vehicle. The incident happened late Sunday night, and authorities suspect overspeeding combined with poor visibility due to fog as the primary causes.

Circle Officer Sankalp Deep Kushwaha detailed that Dharmendra, 27, from Rajasthan, had parked his truck to check the tyre air pressure when the autorickshaw hit. The impact was devastating, leading to the instantaneous death of the truck driver. Passers-by called the police, who took immediate action, securing the site and arranging a post-mortem for the deceased.

The injured autorickshaw driver was transported to Veerangana Avanti Bai Medical College in a critical condition. As investigations continue, police are examining CCTV footage, awaiting the auto driver's recovery for his account, and have registered a case to pursue legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

