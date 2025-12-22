Tragic Collision: Truck Driver Killed in Autorickshaw Crash

A fatal accident occurred on GT Road near Chauthmeel, claiming the life of a truck driver after an autorickshaw collided with his stationary vehicle. The incident happened late Sunday night, and authorities suspect overspeeding combined with poor visibility due to fog as the primary causes.

Circle Officer Sankalp Deep Kushwaha detailed that Dharmendra, 27, from Rajasthan, had parked his truck to check the tyre air pressure when the autorickshaw hit. The impact was devastating, leading to the instantaneous death of the truck driver. Passers-by called the police, who took immediate action, securing the site and arranging a post-mortem for the deceased.

The injured autorickshaw driver was transported to Veerangana Avanti Bai Medical College in a critical condition. As investigations continue, police are examining CCTV footage, awaiting the auto driver's recovery for his account, and have registered a case to pursue legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)