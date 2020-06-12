Magic Johnson feature film documentary in development

A documentary feature on basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson is in the works. The documentary, to be developed by XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films, will include archival footage of Johnson and interviews with the player.

According to The Wrap, the currently untitled documentary will focus on the sports icon’s glory days as a five-time NBA champion to his successful transition to entrepreneur. The filmmakers said they have been granted “unprecedented access” to the Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

In his almost two decades long career, Johnson won five NBA championship, three Most Valuable Player titles, appeared in 12 All-Star games and won an Olympic gold medal. Post his retirement from the sport, Johnson established himself as a successful businessman by opening several businesses and amassing properties in more than 20 states. He became one of the largest proponents of urban development through his Magic Johnson Enterprises. “In these unprecedented times we need films that celebrate heroes more than ever. As one of the most legendary, hard-working and resilient public figures of our time, Magic Johnson’s accomplishments both on and off the court are something worth spotlighting to the world, and we’re excited to tell that story and work closely with him and NSV to take viewers inside his remarkable journey,” said Bryn Mooser, chief executive of XTR. The documentary is funded by NSV, a media fund run by Jordan Fudge, Jeremy Allen and Zach White that backs diverse and innovative voices across documentaries, narrative film and television.