Left Menu

Kremlin's Demand: Ukraine's Troop Withdrawal in Donbas

The Kremlin has stated that Ukraine must withdraw its troops from the Donbas region it still controls to seek peace. A conversation between Putin and Trump took place regarding the issue, with Peskov emphasizing Ukraine's required withdrawal. Russia currently holds significant parts of Ukraine, including Donbas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:42 IST
Kremlin's Demand: Ukraine's Troop Withdrawal in Donbas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stern declaration on Monday, the Kremlin called for Ukraine to withdraw its troops from the Donbas region, claiming this was a requisite step for peace. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that without such a withdrawal, Kyiv stands to lose further territory.

Dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump took place on Sunday, prior to Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Miami. Peskov indicated that another conversation was imminent, yet he refrained from discussing specific details like a free economic zone in Donbas or the status of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Peskov also reiterated the Kremlin's view regarding the contested regions, affirming that no direct discussions were happening between Putin and Zelenskiy as of now. He referenced Trump's sentiment that Ukraine could potentially lose more territory to Russia without reaching an accord.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Pledges $2 Billion to Boost U.N. Humanitarian Aid

U.S. Pledges $2 Billion to Boost U.N. Humanitarian Aid

 Global
2
Political Shake-Up: Rakhi Jadhav Joins BJP, Jolting NCP (SP)

Political Shake-Up: Rakhi Jadhav Joins BJP, Jolting NCP (SP)

 India
3
Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

 India
4
Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025