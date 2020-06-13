Left Menu
The Dragon Prince Season 4 to have 9 episodes, human vs dragons conflict, expansion of Xadia

Updated: 13-06-2020 03:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 02:59 IST
The Dragon Prince Season 4 to have 9 episodes, human vs dragons conflict, expansion of Xadia
The Dragon Prince Season 4 will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. Image Credit: Facebook / The Dragon Prince

Since The Dragon Prince Season 3 aired on November 2019, Season 4 has become of the highly anticipated series. Netflix previously hinted that The Dragon Prince Season 4 would be released in May 2020, but the current world's poor health condition is the main reason for its delay.

The renewal of The Dragon Prince Season 4 has been approved and fans are quite happy for it. The imminent season will be consisting of nine episodes just like the previous seasons. There is no trailer yet on the fourth season but it is likely to drop a few days before its release.

The show's future or the release of The Dragon Prince Season 4 is in jeopardy. One of the members of the production had been previously accused of sexist behaviour and Netflix has always been intolerable on this kind of issues. However, the matter has reportedly been solved.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic. It will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also return to lend voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

The viewers will be amused to see the conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons in The Dragon Prince Season 4. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will bring new dragons and other characters. However, it doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web series.

