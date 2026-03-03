Left Menu

Drone Strikes Shake AWS Infrastructure in the Middle East

Recent drone strikes in the Middle East have severely impacted AWS infrastructures in the area. The strikes caused significant structural damage and disrupted power delivery. AWS is collaborating with local authorities to restore facilities and ensure personnel safety, although recovery is expected to be prolonged due to the extent of the damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 05:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 05:59 IST
In the wake of ongoing conflict in the Middle East, AWS has reported substantial structural damage to its facilities due to drone strikes. The impacted regions are grappling with significant infrastructural challenges.

The drone attacks have disrupted power delivery, further complicating AWS's ability to maintain operational functionality. AWS is prioritizing the safety of its personnel and working closely with local authorities to address these critical issues.

Notably, two facilities in the UAE were directly hit, while another in Bahrain experienced significant impacts from nearby drone activity. AWS anticipates a prolonged recovery period, given the scale of the damage, underlining the unpredictable operating environment in the region.

