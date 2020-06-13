Miles Teller to star in and producer survival drama 'Not Without Hope’

Actor Miles Teller is set to play the lead role in the survival movie "Not Without Hope", to be directed by Rupert Wainwright. The film is based on Nick Schuyler and Jere Longman's bestselling novel of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film marks Teller's first production credit. The actor is producing the film under his banner Teller's Lime Tree Productions. Michael Jefferson of Volition Media Partners, Rick French of Prix Productions, Lucidity Entertainment's Colin Bates, and Wainwright's Adore Creative is also backing the project. E Nicholas Mariani has penned the screenplay.

The true story revolves around Schuyler (Teller), who along with best friend Will Bleakley and NFL players Marquis Cooper and Corey Smith, goes to Florida for a day trip to their favorite fishing spot in the Gulf of Mexico. However, a severe storm throws the group into the freezing water. "With the US Coast Guard air and sea rescue mission beaten back by the ferocity of the storm, the group had to fight to survive in the ultimate test of teamwork and endurance," the plotline reads. Bleakley, Cooper, and Smith succumb to hyperthermia, but Schuyler is rescued after 46 hours.

Quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League, Russell Wilson, and singer-songwriter Ciara will executive produce the film through their banner, Why Not You.