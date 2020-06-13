Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miles Teller to star in and producer survival drama 'Not Without Hope’

The actor is producing the film under his banner Teller’s Lime Tree Productions. The film is based on Nick Schuyler and Jere Longman’s bestselling novel of the same name.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film marks Teller’s first production credit.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-06-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 16:06 IST
Miles Teller to star in and producer survival drama 'Not Without Hope’
Miles Teller (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Miles Teller is set to play the lead role in the survival movie "Not Without Hope", to be directed by Rupert Wainwright. The film is based on Nick Schuyler and Jere Longman's bestselling novel of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film marks Teller's first production credit. The actor is producing the film under his banner Teller's Lime Tree Productions. Michael Jefferson of Volition Media Partners, Rick French of Prix Productions, Lucidity Entertainment's Colin Bates, and Wainwright's Adore Creative is also backing the project. E Nicholas Mariani has penned the screenplay.

The true story revolves around Schuyler (Teller), who along with best friend Will Bleakley and NFL players Marquis Cooper and Corey Smith, goes to Florida for a day trip to their favorite fishing spot in the Gulf of Mexico. However, a severe storm throws the group into the freezing water. "With the US Coast Guard air and sea rescue mission beaten back by the ferocity of the storm, the group had to fight to survive in the ultimate test of teamwork and endurance," the plotline reads. Bleakley, Cooper, and Smith succumb to hyperthermia, but Schuyler is rescued after 46 hours.

Quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League, Russell Wilson, and singer-songwriter Ciara will executive produce the film through their banner, Why Not You.

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

Fast & Furious 9: Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, Francis Ngannou join the cast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

BHEL reports Rs 1,532 cr loss in March quarter

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,532.18 crore for the March quarter, mainly due to lower revenues and deferred tax. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 680.77 crore in t...

Four killed, over 50 injured in oil tanker explosion in China

Four people were killed and over 50 others injured when an oil tanker exploded on an expressway in East Chinas Zhejiang province on Saturday. The explosion damaged nearby residential houses and factory workshops in Tai Zhou city, local auth...

Italy's PM says virus crisis should be opportunity to reform country

Italy cannot afford to return to normality after the coronavirus emergency but should turn the crisis into an opportunity to reform the country, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday. This is the time to work on a clear project to ...

Iran will reimpose restrictions if health rules not observed

Iran will reimpose restrictions to stem a surge in coronavirus cases if health regulations are not observed, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday.After gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April, Iran has seen a sharp rise of new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020