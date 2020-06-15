I knew the pain you were going through: Shekhar Kapur reacts on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Left Menu
Senior film director Shekhar Kapur on Tuesday mourned the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said that the actor was in "pain" and used to "weep" on his shoulder.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:48 IST
Film director Shekhar Kapur (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Senior film director Shekhar Kapur on Tuesday mourned the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said that the actor was in "pain" and used to "weep" on his shoulder. The 'Mr India' director in his recent tweet created a stir on the internet as his tweet indicated that he knew the reason behind Sushant's demise.

"I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder," Kapur tweeted. He further expressed the regret of not staying in touch with the late actor for the past six months.

"I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput," his tweet further read. Kapur had signed Sushant for his most recent sci-fi venture 'Paani' opposite actor Anushka Sharma.

Rajput had allegedly killed himself by hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, police said. His last rites were performed earlier today at Mumbai's Vile Parle amid heavy downpours. (ANI)

