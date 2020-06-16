Left Menu
Development News Edition

A part of my heart has gone with you: Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's "Raabta" co-star and friend Kriti Sanon on Tuesday said his untimely demise has completely broken her. In an emotional post, Sanon said she wishes she had a chance to help Rajput sail through that moment which made "dying felt easier or better than living".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 17:26 IST
A part of my heart has gone with you: Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's "Raabta" co-star and friend Kriti Sanon on Tuesday said his untimely demise has completely broken her. Known for films like "Kai Po Che!" , "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" , "Chhichhore", Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on Sunday. According to a police official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression. In an emotional post, Sanon said she wishes she had a chance to help Rajput sail through that moment which made "dying felt easier or better than living". "Sush... I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy... But it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where dying felt easier or better than living," she wrote on Instagram alongside her photographs with Rajput. "I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, I wish you hadn't pushed the ones who loved you away... I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you. I couldn't," Sanon, who was among Rajput's colleagues to attend his funeral on Monday, added

She said she always prayed for his happiness and will continue to do so

"A part of my heart has gone with you, and a part will always keep you alive..." she said. Rajput and Sanon starred in filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's 2017 movie "Raabta" .

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Hollywood restarts movie production with Jurassic World Dominion and AvatarUniversal Studios said on Monday it expects to resume production in early July on Jurassic World Dominio...

Cloud Kitchen platform Hoi Foods raises pre-series A funding

Gurugram Haryana India, June 16 ANINewsVoir Hoi Foods, which operates several cloud kitchens, has raised USD 2 million in its pre-Series A funding round. This round of funding was led by 1Crowd fund as a follow up round, which also saw part...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. No details yet on Trumps Germany pullout, NATO chief saysNATO is seeking details on U.S. President Donald Trumps decision to cut U.S. troops numbers in Germany, NATO Secretary-General Jen...

Delhi govt allows 37 more liquor shops to reopen in shopping malls

The Delhi government has allowed 37 liquor shops located in shopping malls to reopen and asked them to take adequate measures to ensure social distancing at their outlets. An official said no liquor shops have been allowed by the excise dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020