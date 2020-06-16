Left Menu
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 to get back Johnny Depp, know current status on script development

Many fans are still worried about the continuation of Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Image Credit: Facebook / Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Fans have been waiting for three years for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. All previous movies have done beautiful business in the box office and now fans are waiting for the sixth movie.

In October 2018, it was reported that Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick would be scripting for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The website also reported that Disney hired Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott to work on the movie instead. Then in May this year that Jerry Bruckheimer told Collider that the Pirates team was working on a draft right then and that they would hand it in to Disney executives sooner than later.

As the script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is yet to be completed and handed over to Disney, it's obvious not to get the official release date. But fans still do not stop predicting what they can see in the imminent movie.

Many fans are still worried about the continuation of Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. His legal issue is the main reason why rumours have been circulated that he would not reprise his role in the sixth movie as Captain Jack Sparrow.

The rumour was so strong that a petition was launched on Change.org urging Disney to reconsider his returning. The petition with an urge to return Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has accumulated over 199,000 signatures, the figure which is very close to 200,000. With such a beautiful response, we firmly believe that Disney will surely bring back Johnny Depp in the sixth movie as Captain Jack Sparrow.

According to many fans, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is not possible without Johnny Depp's role as Captain Jack Sparrow. The movie producer, Jerry Bruckheimer has recently broken his silence by commenting on Johnny Depp's return. He said that he has no idea if the globally popular actor would reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. "The one we're developing right now, we're not sure quite what Johnny's role is going to be," he said to Collider.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the returning of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs. The sixth movie doesn't have an official trailer.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

